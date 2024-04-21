The Lavish Desserts William And Kate Served At Their Royal Wedding

When we were little, many dreamed about ruling a kingdom or slicing through combatants while wearing ornate armor and riding a galloping horse. The existence of real royals gives these fantasies a certain weight, and the lives of these modern monarchs, while lacking both dungeons and dragons, are just as refined as you might have imagined.

Just a cursory glance at the famous coronation dishes throughout history reveals that the royal family, unsurprisingly, has a taste for finer foods. When William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, tied the knot over a decade ago, partygoers had no shortage of delicious dishes to choose from. While the wedding stuck with tradition and had two towering cakes round out the sweet spread, guests were presented with a selection of desserts before the cake was cut. As opposed to the peasants of the past, the attendants of William and Kate's wedding loved that the royals allowed them to eat cake.