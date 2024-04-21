Thicken Your Pasta's Cream Sauce With One Staple Fruit

When making a cream sauce for your pasta, pay attention to the type of cream you're using. Heavy cream, light whipping cream, and double cream are not the same thing. At the lighter end of the spectrum, you'll find whole milk, buttermilk, and half and half. These all contain less than 12% fat. Light cream, or single cream, usually lands around 18% fat, while heavy cream contains at least 36% fat.

You may also see double cream or crème fraîche, which both crank the fat content up to around 48%. However it's labeled, use a cream that's at least 30% fat if you plan to employ this lemon juice hack, or the lemons' acidity may cause the cream to curdle excessively. Of course, you can always rely on the standby thickener of roux for your pasta sauce, even if it doesn't offer a boost of brightness like lemon juice does.

Roux can be used as a flour/fat combination at the beginning of the cooking process, or prepared and incorporated as a thickening agent once the cream has been added. One final tip to consider: You can also thicken your pasta sauce with the water you cooked your noodles in, which is one of many great uses for leftover pasta water. As the noodles cook, they release starches into the water. In turn, that starchy water acts as a thickener for your sauce. Combined with a splash of lemon juice, cream, and cheese, you'll have a thick, creamy pasta sauce begging to be eaten.