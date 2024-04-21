The Only 2 Ingredients You Need For A Classic Boilermaker Cocktail

When it comes to cocktail simplicity, you really can't beat a Boilermaker. Consisting of just whiskey and beer, this potent drink packs quite a punch without the bells and whistles of other alcoholic beverages (such as the record-breaking Commonwealth cocktail and its 71 distinct ingredients). Drinking a Boilermaker can also be quite a spectacle, as it's commonplace to deposit a shot glass full of whiskey into a partially full beer glass prior to quickly imbibing. As for where and how the cocktail originated, that's not entirely clear.

The name of the drink naturally calls to mind steelworkers, but versions of the cocktail were present in Germany and the Netherlands well before this association existed. What can't be denied is the Boilermaker's links to working-class drinking culture, which typically prioritizes potency over fancy ingredients and presentations. Still, that doesn't mean that Boilermakers don't require a little finesse. Finding the best combination of beer and whiskey is something of an art form, especially when you consider just how many options are available.