The Chipotle Kid's Meal Tip That's Been Hiding In Plain Sight

It's no secret that Chipotle can get a bit pricey. Once you add an additional protein, a dollop of queso or that much-needed scoop of guacamole, a Chipotle burrito or bowl costs a good chunk of change. The restaurant has also raised its prices multiple times over the past few years, causing customers to search for any type of menu hack that might save them a few bucks. So next time you're headed to Chipotle, channel your inner child by ordering the quesadilla meal off the kid's menu.

When it comes to the do's and don't of eating at Chipotle, ordering a kid's meal is a resounding "do." The menu may call it a "kid's meal," but the portions are enough to happily feed a grown adult — especially those who can never seem to finish a whole burrito. The fast casual Mexican restaurant will serve you up a kid's meal regardless of your age, as many customers have discovered.

This hack was all over social media after creators showed off their customized quesadilla meals with two sides, kid's size chips or fruit, and a drink, all for approximately $5 — adding additional sides like guac will run up the bill. Even so, the base price for the quesadilla kid's meal is shockingly low considering all the food it offers.