The Costco Tip To Score Bakery Items For Way Less

If you had to pick the most irresistible section of Costco, the bakery area would probably be at the top of the list. Where else can you find 4-pound pies and 2-pound collections of Italian cookies? All those carbs can add up, however, at least when it comes time to check out. One of those huge pies can set you back as much as $40 a piece, for example, and a big tray of cookies can cost as much as $70. Big price tags at the bakery are no reason to skip the baguettes and sweets, however; you just gotta know how to shop for treats like a Costco insider.

If you want to save a couple of bucks on your next office-sized sheet cake, check the bakery's freezer section before you buy anything sold at room temperature. A lot of Costco's most loved bakery items are available frozen and cost a fraction of the price of their baked brethren. Most of the time, all you have to do is bake the food yourself, which is easy, and you can have your favorite goods baked fresh and ready any day of the week while saving a few dollars to spend on a giant cookie at the food court on the way out of the store.