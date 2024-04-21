The Umami Ingredient That Gives Soup A Flavor Blast

Soups are inherently cozy with warm broth, hearty vegetables, and maybe some noodles, pasta, or dumplings. But sometimes your go-to bowl could use a bit more oomph in the savory department. You may have perfected balancing flavors like salty and sweet in your soup, but have you considered adding umami? Disregarding umami, the fifth taste, when creating your homemade soups is a huge missed opportunity for what could be your most delectable bowl yet.

But how do you incorporate umami into your soup? Many ingredients contain the amino acid glutamate, which creates an umami flavor. But there's one "secret weapon" umami ingredient that can richly deepen the flavor intensity of your soup: shiitake mushroom powder. You don't even need fresh shiitake mushrooms to get the job done. Include shiitake mushroom powder in your pantry staples alongside your other essential powdered seasonings and you can add a hit of umami to your soups anytime.