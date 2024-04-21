Does Whiskey Contain Any Sugar?

Whether you drink Irish whiskey, scotch whiskey, rye whiskey, or bourbon, many people want to know, "Does whiskey have sugar?" The answer is yes ... and no. If you're monitoring your sugar intake for weight management or you're investigating the relationship between alcohol and diabetes, having the facts will help you make an educated decision about whether whiskey is dosed up with the sweet stuff. Like most foods, identifying the sugar content requires a bit of digging, and the results are somewhat inconsistent between types of whiskey.

In truth, whiskey does contain small amounts of sugar — so small it's almost immeasurable. Even the USDA lists the total sugars in whiskey as zero. OK then, so no sugar. However, when you dig a little deeper into whiskey production, a confident "no" is not entirely accurate since the ingredients and the process itself can inject sugar into whiskey. So which is it? Does whiskey contain sugar or not? Yes. But not really. Allow us to explain ...