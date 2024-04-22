Stop Wasting Time And Use Your Microwave To Make Coleslaw

If you're encountering watery coleslaw, you could be making one of the most common coleslaw-making mistakes: Not salting the cabbage before dressing. After carefully shredding, most basic coleslaw recipes call for you to salt the cabbage and let it sit for at least 20 minutes, with some recipes recommending several hours. This will draw out moisture that can make the coleslaw watery and soggy as it soaks up even more dressing. If you don't have the time to waste waiting for water to seep out of cabbage, your microwave can speed up the process.

What you are essentially doing by salting the cabbage and waiting is slightly dehydrating the cabbage. A microwave, which cooks food by vibrating molecules like water within the food, can also dehydrate. A few well-timed zaps in the microwave will evaporate some of the water in your coleslaw in a fraction of the time you would let it sit in the fridge. This partially dehydrated cabbage will hold its crispness in the coleslaw and taste much better.