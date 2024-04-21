Here's Why Reposado Tequila Is A Different Color Bottle To Bottle

Tequila sunrise, margarita, paloma, Mexican mule, or tequila and soda — whether you like it shaken, stirred, neat, or on the rocks, tequila is an essential component of any liquor cabinet. Made from the agave plant, tequila comes in many flavors and colors. In fact, even though they are all the same type of liquor, it's often easier to see the differences between tequilas rather than the similarities.

One thing you'll notice right away is that tequila is categorized as either blanco, reposado, or añejo. Each variety has its own characteristics in appearance and flavor. For example, the main difference between blanco and reposado tequila is that reposado is aged longer and in a different manner. The result is that blanco appears clear, while reposado offers a range of golden hues, which are intriguing considering they are made in essentially the same way. To understand why a reposado can appear lightly tinted or nearly amber, you must first understand how it's made.

Tequila is made from blue agave plants that, when harvested, are transported to a production facility where they are steam cooked before being fermented and distilled. At this point, some blanco tequilas are transferred to stainless steel drums or placed into oak barrels for up to two months to mellow before bottling. Reposado, on the other hand, heads straight to the oak barrel for aging.