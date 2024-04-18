Where Is The Yard Milkshake Bar From Shark Tank Today?

Chelsea and Logan Green were determined to use their creative and unconventional novelties to create new and exciting shakes and even transform the best vanilla milkshake in the world into one noteworthy treat. Two years after opening The Yard Milkshake Bar, the couple forged ahead by making a confident pitch to the "Shark Tank" investors on Season 11, Episode 7. While from a business perspective, the Greens were already running a successful ice cream company, the couple wanted to streamline The Yard's franchising opportunities.

The owners proposed a deal of $400,000 in exchange for 10% equity in new franchise location sales. The show's big-time investors initially scoffed at the proposal, hoping to buy into a company where real money was already at play. While Kevin O'Leary offered $400,000 for 15% equity and Lori Greiner offered $400,000 for 12.5%, both deals included The Yard Milkbar's sales as a whole (not just new franchise locations).

Mark Cuban stepped in and offered the proposed amount for 25% equity under the new franchise umbrella. The Greens eventually accepted a solidified deal with him and agreed to a $400,000 buy-in for 22% of The Yard Milkbar's future franchise location sales.