Here's What To Know About RoboBurger Inc From Shark Tank

Although it may seem like a futuristic concept, the high-tech, automatic restaurant is hardly new. More than a century ago, Joe Horn and Frank Hardart brought the automat, a coin-operated cafeteria, over from Germany, opening their first coin-operated eatery in Philadelphia in 1902 and their second in Manhattan in 1912. Of course, behind the automat's vending machine slots were people cooking up dishes and delivering them to diners. Now, more than a century later, many beneficiaries of the automat's legacy have gone entirely robotic (think vending machines) — but the innovation isn't stopping there. RoboBurger is taking fast food even further into the future.

RoboBurger was founded in New Jersey in 2019 by a data scientist, an engineer, and an entrepreneur. Co-founder and CEO Audley Wilson had been working for years on various food robot prototypes, primarily out of his garage and eventually his living room. But when he brought Dan Braido and Andy Siegel on board, a new kind of burger was born. Their partnership, RoboBurger, finally married technology and flavor in one convenient machine.

The founders of RoboBurger Inc. will be taking their burger vending machine concept onto Season 15, Episode 21 of "Shark Tank" on April 19. Who knows what the Sharks will think of it — but you can decide whether this fast food business is something you'd sink your teeth into.