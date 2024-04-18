Why You May Want To Avoid Buying Serrated Steak Knives

Serrated steak knives may seem like the obvious choice to effectively slice through different cuts of meat. After all, the little tooth-like ridges are there for a reason, right? But knife connoisseurs caution you to avoid buying serrated steak knives. That is if you enjoy a juicy steak.

Serrated steak knives can tear and rip the fibers in the meat, damaging it and leading to leakage of all that yummy juice inside. It makes sense when you think about it. Typically, with serrated knives, you have to saw back and forth to make a cut. This can compromise texture and result in a less clean and precise cut. "In my experience cutting many steaks over the years, non-serrated knives cause less juice to release because they slice more cleanly," YouTube reviewer Prudent Reviews commented on a test video comparing the two types of knives. "Regarding flavor, the mouthfeel of the cleaner slices tastes better to me, and since they are usually more juicy, the flavor is better."