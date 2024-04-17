The Trader Joe's Breakfast Finds You Need In Your Cart This Spring

If you're shopping at Trader Joe's this spring, there are two new items that you can enjoy for your first meal of the day. Both the Raspberry Croissant Carré and Strawberry Overnight Oats have joined the grocery chain's other breakfast offerings, including Trader Joe's brand cereals, its Starbucks-dupe egg bites, and the viral hashbrowns that shoppers have enjoyed in endless ways. So what makes these two new morning treats worthy of your cart?

When you bite into a croissant, you're met with its buttery and flaky texture. While plain ones can be great, many people would consider "jam packing" the dough with sugary fruit filling to be an upgrade, and that's exactly what you'll get with the Raspberry Croissant Carré. Its filling balances sweetness and acidity, thanks to the flavors imparted by a mix of raspberry jam and lemon juice.

Rolled oats have a very mild taste, which is why combining them with other ingredients helps to make them more exciting. Such is the case with the Strawberry Overnight Oats, which are rolled grains blended with a coconut milk-like drink and three different strawberry-based ingredients to create a bright and fruity cup of oats. They're meant to be a light (albeit pretty filling) breakfast.

Both breakfast items are relatively affordable: You can purchase the Raspberry Croissant Carré for $5.99 and individual cups of the rolled oats for $1.99. So far, they also seem to be pretty popular among TJ's shoppers.