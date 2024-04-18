The Easiest Way To Ensure Your Potluck Goes Off Without A Hitch

There's no doubt about it, food takes center stage at a potluck. With everyone looking forward to good eats, it's important to offer an assortment of options. To have an idea of what will appear at the party, send out a sign-up sheet with general categories. You can simply include dessert, side, and main, or get more specific. For example, if you've set a theme for a Mexican potluck, make sure someone signs up for cheese, sour cream, guacamole, meat, tortillas, chips, etc.

You could also provide the main course and let others fill in the sides. In that case, tell your guests you'll provide the pulled pork, for example, and let them sign up for pasta salad, green salad, baked beans with bacon, veggie platter, etc. Also, be sure to cover your bases for guests with special dietary considerations. Ask someone to contribute gluten and dairy-free options, and leave a space on the signup sheet for vegan or vegetarian dishes.

A potluck is as much about gathering as it is about food, so make sure your guests have drinks to sip while they visit. If appropriate, provide or ask guests to bring wine, beer, or other beverages. Whether you have alcohol or not, always provide some non-alcoholic options such as lemonade, party punch, soda, coffee, iced tea, and water. An easy way to go about this is to provide water and ask guests to bring their own beverages.