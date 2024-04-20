What's The Difference Between The Viral Wet-Wet Sauce And Chili Crisp Oil?

Chili crisp oil is a versatile condiment that consists of chili flakes, oil, and assorted seasonings, such as cumin and MSG. The crunchy textures in chili crisp oil can be derived from a variety of ingredients, including fried bits of garlic, roasted peanuts, or sesame seeds. As seen on TikTok and elsewhere around the internet, the viral wet-wet sauce is a play on chili crisp oil that uses new ingredients for a more complex flavor.

The primary difference between traditional chili crisp oil recipes and the updated viral version is the presence of rice vinegar in the latter. Rice vinegar which is different than rice wine, offers mild acidity offset by pleasant sweetness, which helps temper the heat of the chili flakes. Because the spice of the condiment is a little more tolerable, wet-wet sauce is incredibly versatile and pairs well with a variety of foods. This includes meat, seafood, stir-fried dishes, tacos, dumplings, and numerous other preparations.