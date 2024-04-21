The Pantry Secret To Delicious Coffee Popsicles

On a warm day, nothing hits the spot quite like creamy ice cream or easy homemade popsicles. Each treat has a wide variety of flavors from chocolate to coffee making it easy to find a version you love. Thankfully, for java fans who don't want to visit the store, you can make these caffeine-filled popsicles from the comfort of your own home with an item you probably already have in your pantry — instant coffee.

As seen in a TikTok video, the frozen treat is created by using Maxim coffee mix, a Korean household staple that combines instant coffee crystals, powdered milk, and sugar into individually sized packets for a convenient snack on the go. This makes it much faster than brewing a pot of java for your popsicles since you don't have the extra step. Whether you use Maxim or another brand of an instant blend, it's easy to make these milky-sweet snacks at home and create your unique take on them by adding different spices.