Red Lobster's Street Corn Shrimp And Shrimp & Scallop Parmesan Scampi Review: They're Just Meh

On a wooden skewer, with a darkened tip, laid six curled-up shrimp, sitting cozy on a bed of corn kernels. The presentation was lovely and inviting, with the corn's bright yellow kernels offset by blackened edges, and grilled shrimp topped off with a mysterious creamy orange drizzle that popped off the plate.

I started with the corn, and was surprised that it was served cold. Once I got beyond that disappointing fact, I had to then reason with why the cold corn was so poorly seasoned. It not only lacked salt and was in desperate need of warming, but was also soaking wet and probably could have used a bit of toweling off. If the street corn was the selling point of this dish, it should have remained on the street. At least the shrimp part came through on its end of the bargain. I couldn't grasp what exactly the drizzle was, but it, paired with bits of either Parmesan flakes or perhaps cotija cheese, helped to give the crisp shrimp a nice flavor.

Street Corn Shrimp's single serving is good for 390 calories, 23 grams of fat, 6 grams of saturated fat, 140 milligrams of cholesterol, a whopping 1440 milligrams of sodium, 18 grams of protein, and 26 grams of total carbohydrates, with 4 dedicated for dietary fiber, and another 14 for total sugars. It contains the allergens milk, eggs, wheat, soy, sulfites, and naturally crustacean shellfish.