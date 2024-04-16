Costco's New Pre-Made Burgers Leave Much To Be Desired
Shopping at Costco is like a treasure hunt, but not every product you dig up is a chest full of gold. A Costco member shopping in Las Vegas, Nevada spotted a new pre-made meal kit, and shared photos of the underwhelming product on Reddit. The kit is priced at $6.49 per pound, and contains four ground beef burger patties, cheddar cheese, burger sauce, sliced tomatoes, lettuce, and red onions. There are plenty of foods you should always buy at Costco, the pre-made Bacon Cheddar Burger meal kit isn't one of them.
At first glance, the patties don't look appetizing. While looks clearly aren't everything, visual appeal does play a factor in whether or not we grab something off a grocery store shelf, especially when it comes to pre-made meals. Apparently, the ground beef is mixed with bacon and cheddar cheese, likely what's giving the patties an unappealing yellowish hue.
Appearance aside, we're also a bit concerned about the quality of the food within the meal kit. For one thing, a pre-made burger patty is most likely going to be extremely dry when reheated. Not only that, but all the sliced produce is sitting on top of one another — for who knows how long. If you buy the kit for yourself, expect some wilted lettuce and soggy tomatoes. The spread that it comes with appears to be just a few shades darker than mayonnaise, which makes you wonder what exactly qualifies as "burger sauce"?
The lack of buns is a big problem
One of the big selling points of pre-made meal kits is that you don't need to buy anything else in order to assemble a whole meal. So the most glaring issue with Costco's pre-made Bacon Cheddar Burger kit is its lack of buns. While it might be appealing to people with gluten sensitivities or those on the keto diet, most of us want to house our cheeseburgers in between two fluffy buns. How else are we going to stack the pre-sliced toppings and spread the sauce that the kit comes with? A Reddit user responded to the meal kit's lack of bread rather perfectly: "I don't want none if it ain't got buns hun."
While technically we could stop into Costco's bakery section and snag a sleeve of buns, the meal kit appears to only have four patties in each kit, while the smallest bag of buns you can buy is a twelve-pack. To use all twelve buns, you'll have to buy three burger kits and consume them all before they go bad, seeing that the pre-sliced burger toppings won't exactly freeze well. If not, your best bet is letting the unused buns sit in your pantry, hoping they don't grow mold before your next cheeseburger night. You could always transform your leftover hamburger buns into croutons, but if you're reaching for Costco's pre-made burger kit, odds are you don't have a whole lot of extra time on your hands.