Costco's New Pre-Made Burgers Leave Much To Be Desired

Shopping at Costco is like a treasure hunt, but not every product you dig up is a chest full of gold. A Costco member shopping in Las Vegas, Nevada spotted a new pre-made meal kit, and shared photos of the underwhelming product on Reddit. The kit is priced at $6.49 per pound, and contains four ground beef burger patties, cheddar cheese, burger sauce, sliced tomatoes, lettuce, and red onions. There are plenty of foods you should always buy at Costco, the pre-made Bacon Cheddar Burger meal kit isn't one of them.

At first glance, the patties don't look appetizing. While looks clearly aren't everything, visual appeal does play a factor in whether or not we grab something off a grocery store shelf, especially when it comes to pre-made meals. Apparently, the ground beef is mixed with bacon and cheddar cheese, likely what's giving the patties an unappealing yellowish hue.

Appearance aside, we're also a bit concerned about the quality of the food within the meal kit. For one thing, a pre-made burger patty is most likely going to be extremely dry when reheated. Not only that, but all the sliced produce is sitting on top of one another — for who knows how long. If you buy the kit for yourself, expect some wilted lettuce and soggy tomatoes. The spread that it comes with appears to be just a few shades darker than mayonnaise, which makes you wonder what exactly qualifies as "burger sauce"?