The Best Soup Doesn't Always Start With The Ingredients Alone

When whipping up some tasty lemon chicken orzo soup, even the best ingredients can fall flat if you're not using the right type of cookware. That's why every soup-appreciating home chef should have a trusty stock pot in their cooking arsenal. It has some key features that make it ideal when preparing soup, such as a sizable cooking surface and enough height to prevent liquid from splashing out.

As for material, many stock pots are constructed from stainless steel. Some also have an outer coating made from enamel, which stops food from getting stuck to the bottom. In addition to materials, stock pot size is important, as an ill-sized one can alter the texture of ingredients or cause them to dry out due to faster evaporation of moisture. If you want an all-purpose piece of cookware, an eight-quart version is pretty versatile. However, they range from six quarts to a whopping 32 quarts.