The Best Wine To Drink With Yellow Curry, According To An Expert
If you're a fan of Thai food, then you're probably familiar with yellow curry. Unlike green and red curries, which largely get their bright colors from chilis, this dish relies on turmeric for its signature tint. Many times, when you're eating this dish, you'll pair your meal with a Thai iced tea or coffee or perhaps even just water. But what about when you want to be classy and sip a glass of wine?
Daily Meal spoke with Gabriel Corbett, sommelier of the two Michelin-starred JÔNT restaurant in Washington, D.C., to get some insight into which wines might be the right choice for your meal. He explained that rather than going for something like a Chardonnay or Merlot, you might want to go for sake instead. This alcoholic drink might not be wine (although it is sometimes referred to as rice wine), but it does have complementary flavors that can work well against the tasting notes in your curry.
Match your sake to the curry's tasting notes
One thing to be aware of about this particular type of curry as you pair it with sake is that it's not as spicy as other varieties, such as red or green curry. Although it still contains chilis, the dish has a sweeter, milder flavor. As Gabriel Corbett explains, "Without the intense heat from chilis, the harder spices come out and are more pronounced." This allows other spices, such as lemongrass, ginger, and coriander, to shine through.
Sake has a sweet taste and a smooth, clean finish and often has floral and fruity aromas that can work well against those spices. At the same time, it sometimes has a touch of umami to it that can enhance the flavors in your meal and bring out the salty, meaty taste of your curry. For example, Corbett suggests that "sakes like Heiwa's 'Kid' Junmai would be particularly delicious with a slight savory component as well." This sake has a bright acidity that adds a citrus touch that can pair with the lemongrass in your curry. It also has guava notes that can help play up the sweeter flavor of the curry, while its floral aroma may pair well with the other herbs in your dish.
Tips for choosing a sake to pair with your meal
While Gabriel Corbett's choice of Heiwa's "Kid" Junmai can be a great option for drinking with your yellow curry, you can also branch out and choose your own favorite sake here. If you go this route, there are a few sake basics to keep in mind.
For one thing, you'll want to consider the protein you use. A light, dry sake can work well with curries that use seafood or chicken, while dishes that rely on red meat may work better with a sweeter sake to balance out some of the saltier, umami flavors already in the meal.
Another thing to keep in mind is the aroma of the curry. For instance, the lemongrass touches in your yellow curry can work well with sakes that have a citrusy or fruity finish. And don't forget about the temperature — warm dishes tend to work best with sake served warm. So, whether you go for Corbett's pick or use these tips to choose another sake, you've now got plenty of ways to pair your booze with a hearty bowl of yellow curry!