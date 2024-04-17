The Best Wine To Drink With Yellow Curry, According To An Expert

One thing to be aware of about this particular type of curry as you pair it with sake is that it's not as spicy as other varieties, such as red or green curry. Although it still contains chilis, the dish has a sweeter, milder flavor. As Gabriel Corbett explains, "Without the intense heat from chilis, the harder spices come out and are more pronounced." This allows other spices, such as lemongrass, ginger, and coriander, to shine through.

Sake has a sweet taste and a smooth, clean finish and often has floral and fruity aromas that can work well against those spices. At the same time, it sometimes has a touch of umami to it that can enhance the flavors in your meal and bring out the salty, meaty taste of your curry. For example, Corbett suggests that "sakes like Heiwa's 'Kid' Junmai would be particularly delicious with a slight savory component as well." This sake has a bright acidity that adds a citrus touch that can pair with the lemongrass in your curry. It also has guava notes that can help play up the sweeter flavor of the curry, while its floral aroma may pair well with the other herbs in your dish.