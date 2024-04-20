The Mistake That's Stripping Your Food Of The Best Possible Pepper Flavor

If you're using pre-ground pepper and not milling peppercorns on your own, you're making a serious kitchen faux pas. This mistake is limiting the flavor potential of your recipes. The oils that give peppercorns their bite begin to evaporate as soon as pepper is ground. And the longer pre-ground pepper sits on store shelves, the less potent it will be when added to food. Conversely, freshly ground peppercorns courtesy of your own pepper mill will contain a higher concentration of these oils and give your dish a much bolder flavor.

Pre-ground pepper might be more convenient in the kitchen but remember that this convenience comes at a cost. It's simply not possible to achieve the same flavor intensity without using freshly ground pepper – so you're essentially sacrificing flavor for convenience. In addition to always grinding your own, you should consider when to add pepper to your recipes to achieve the boldest flavor. Along with flavor enhancement, milling your own pepper can boost wellness, as it produces piperine, a bacteria-fighting compound found in black pepper.