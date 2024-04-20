Expert Tips For Picking The Perfect Wine To Go With Your Curry

If you're someone who enjoys a glass of wine with their meal, you might know a thing or two about wine pairings, such as which blends to enjoy with a perfect medium-rare steak or which picks work with grilled fish. However, not so many people are familiar with how to pair wine with curry. What's more, curries can contain red meat, white meat, or even be vegan, which can make matching them with the right drink tricky for beginners.

Enter Gabriel Corbett, sommelier of the two Michelin-starred JÔNT restaurant in Washington, D.C. He spoke with The Daily Meal in an exclusive interview and gave some insights into what to serve with curry and how to choose the right blend. Corbett said, "The main proteins of the curry don't matter nearly as much as the various spices, chilis, aromatics, and liquid bases that are involved." So, although most wine pairings seem to focus on the meat as the star of the show, with curry, things may be a bit more nuanced.