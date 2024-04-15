The Perfect Drink To Pair With Japanese Curry, According To An Expert

From spicy ramen to handheld onigiri and tempura veggies, Japanese cuisine is world-renowned for good reason. Although curry is often associated with Indian cooking, it is also widely enjoyed in Japanese culture and is typically made with potatoes, veggies, and meat served with rice. Made from a curry powder roux, Japanese curry is thicker and sweeter than Indian curry. Despite their differences, the Japanese version is just as delicious as its Indian counterpart, and when you know what beverages to pair it with, the experience becomes more dynamic. Not sure where to start? The Daily Meal spoke with Gabriel Corbett, sommelier of the two Michelin star-rated Washington, D.C. restaurant JÔNT, to get the lowdown on which boozy beverage best complements a Japanese curry.

Although many different refreshments go well with Japanese curry, Corbett suggests pairing one Asian libation with the meal. He says, "Wine, sake, and beer are always on the table when it comes to doing a pairing! That being said, if I were to pick one beverage to pair with a traditional Japanese curry, it would definitely be sake."

Sake is an alcoholic beverage made from fermented rice and is served either warm or chilled. With a clean and crisp taste delicately accented by gentle whispers of sweetness and mild umami undercurrents, sake will highlight rather than overpower the complex flavors of Japanese curry. Unlike some dense red wines and heady beers, sake is a light-bodied drink that won't fill you up before your curry can.