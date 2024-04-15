The Perfect Drink To Pair With Japanese Curry, According To An Expert
From spicy ramen to handheld onigiri and tempura veggies, Japanese cuisine is world-renowned for good reason. Although curry is often associated with Indian cooking, it is also widely enjoyed in Japanese culture and is typically made with potatoes, veggies, and meat served with rice. Made from a curry powder roux, Japanese curry is thicker and sweeter than Indian curry. Despite their differences, the Japanese version is just as delicious as its Indian counterpart, and when you know what beverages to pair it with, the experience becomes more dynamic. Not sure where to start? The Daily Meal spoke with Gabriel Corbett, sommelier of the two Michelin star-rated Washington, D.C. restaurant JÔNT, to get the lowdown on which boozy beverage best complements a Japanese curry.
Although many different refreshments go well with Japanese curry, Corbett suggests pairing one Asian libation with the meal. He says, "Wine, sake, and beer are always on the table when it comes to doing a pairing! That being said, if I were to pick one beverage to pair with a traditional Japanese curry, it would definitely be sake."
Sake is an alcoholic beverage made from fermented rice and is served either warm or chilled. With a clean and crisp taste delicately accented by gentle whispers of sweetness and mild umami undercurrents, sake will highlight rather than overpower the complex flavors of Japanese curry. Unlike some dense red wines and heady beers, sake is a light-bodied drink that won't fill you up before your curry can.
Selecting the right sake for Japanese curry
Sake's fermentation process influences its taste, and like other alcoholic beverages, it comes in many flavors with varying degrees of sweetness, savoriness, and acidity. With so much diversity, you may not know exactly which type of sake you should pair with Japanese curry. Luckily, Gabriel Corbett is an expert on its nuances and says, "A rounder style sake would likely pair best here."
In contrast to sharp, more assertive sakes that may flaunt distinctively dry or fruity flavors, a round sake tends to be mellow, mild, and markedly smooth going down. Round sakes also have a soft, lush texture that coats the tastebuds with a velvety mouthfeel. More specifically, Corbett says, "Something intentionally aged like Kanbara's Ancient Treasure bottling would be exceptional."
Ancient Treasure sake is a Junmai-shu — one of the five main types of sake. Junmai-shu is one of the purest forms of sake, featuring no added starch, sugar, or brewer's alcohol. Rich, satisfying, and never overpowering, any Junmai-shu sake is a safe bet for accompanying Japanese curry if a bottle of Ancient Treasure is beyond your budget.
Japanese curry is a crave-curbing dish teeming with decadent flavors and satiating textures. While it might be tempting to reach for a cold Sapporo or a glass of wine to wash it down, according to Corbett, a Junmai-shu sake is your best bet for an authentic and well-thought-out Japanese curry dining experience.