The Beer-Sampling Mistake That Ruins Your Palate Immediately

Whether you're sampling a flight at your local brewery or tasting several kinds back to back, with the variety of beer available these days, you may experience palate overload at one point or another. While your instincts might blame this heightened sensitivity on your latest meal, you may note this taste disturbance as one of the few telltale signs you're not a beer person. However, with so many styles of beer available in the world, following a specific protocol when sampling is recommended.

Whether you're enjoying a flight or plan on having a few different beers in one evening, start with brews on the lighter end of the spectrum in terms of hops and ABV or alcohol by volume. Lighter beers tend to have more subtle flavors and are easier to drink. This is due to their altered brewing process; several grains are used to achieve a lighter body. Beers with a higher alcohol percentage are sometimes darker in color and take on specific flavor profiles. Conversely, hops are used in most craft beers to contrast beer's naturally sweet flavor in production. The plant's alpha acids provide brews with a sharp, almost bitter taste and add complexity and nuance to different varieties. Always start with a lighter brew if you don't want to overwhelm your tastebuds.