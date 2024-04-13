You Can (And Should) Make Fried Green Tomatoes In Your Air Fryer

Thanks to their convenience, air fryers are great appliances for those new to cooking and well-seasoned chefs alike, but even air fryer recipes come with guidelines you need to keep in mind. For starters, avoid using a wet batter to coat your green tomatoes. Unlike deep-frying, where the hot the oil allows loose, wet batter to quickly solidify and form a crispy coating, wet batters won't effectively cook in the air fryer. You're likely to wind up with a gloopy mess in the basket and tomatoes that are soggy with the breading falling off. It's better to achieve that deep-fried crunch with the help of a little oil and some panko breadcrumbs.

To streamline cleanup, line the air fryer basket with non-stick parchment paper to catch oil residue and crumbs for easy disposal. Foil could also work, but tomatoes are more likely to stick to it. Careful with parchment, though — it can only withstand temperatures up to 428 degrees Fahrenheit. If you want to cook any hotter than that, you should use a lightly-greased sheet or foil or just an unlined basket. Avoid overcrowding the air fryer to prevent uneven cooking, too. If necessary, cook your tomatoes in batches.

With these simple tips in mind, you'll have air-fried green tomatoes the whole neighborhood will be talking about. Like all fried foods, they taste best served fresh out of the (air) fryer, so as soon they're done (and cooled to a reasonable temperature), dive in!