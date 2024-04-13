Dehydrated Caramelized Onions Are The MVP Of Soup Toppings

While you may be able to locate a jar of dehydrated caramelized onions at specialty grocers or a farmer's market, your best bet for sourcing this savory-sweet soup topper is by making them at home. Although a dehydrator machine is ideal for removing moisture from caramelized onions, not every home kitchen is armed with one. Luckily, if you don't have a proper dehydrator, there are other tools for moisture removal that you likely already have installed in your kitchen.

The most accessible means of dehydrating carmelized onions is your oven. Once you've diced your caramelized onions with a knife or food processor, spreading them in an evenly-spaced layer across a parchment-lined baking sheet ensures that they'll dry uniformly. You'll want to keep the oven below 200 degrees Fahrenheit to avoid burning the caramelized onions, and leaving the oven door ajar by about two inches will promote air circulation. The entire process can take up to three times as long as a dehydrator machine would, so plan ahead! You can also dehydrate smaller volumes of caramelized onions in an air fryer for a slightly faster drying process, just make sure to keep the temperature below 115 degrees Fahrenheit.

Once the onions are crispy, breakable, and free of any moisture, it's soup time! Store any leftover dehydrated caramelized onions in an air-tight container and keep them in a cool, dry place such as a pantry or cupboard where they'll be good for at least a couple of years.