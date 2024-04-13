Give Your Basic Shrimp Cocktail An Upgrade With Barbecue Sauce
Anyone old enough to remember the "Shrimp on the Barbie" ads from the mid-1980s probably has instant visions of the crustaceans skewered over a flaming grill as partygoers revel in the backyard summer sun. While it was a marketing campaign, it epitomized the well-established relationship between shrimp and barbecue.
Shrimp has another iconic partnership, too, with its common dipping companion: cocktail sauce. Shrimp cocktail has long been a favorite appetizer at gatherings, standing strong alongside wheels of baked brie and charcuterie boards. It's not a big leap to see how shrimp and barbecue sauce can work together, and there are two primary ways you can bring this combination to your table. The first is to grill the shrimp while infusing it with barbecue sauce and flavor. The second is to incorporate barbecue sauce into your cocktail sauce. If you're a shrimp and barbecue fan, you can add barbecue sauce to both.
Introduce barbeque sauce to the marriage
Not to be confused with a crab cocktail, a shrimp cocktail is a combination of shrimp and cocktail sauce. The shrimp is often poached by boiling it in water with ingredients such as parsley, onion, and lemon. This technique creates a white, fleshy appearance on the shrimp that is a bit unflattering. The flavor is often somewhat bland, too. This unassuming nature is what makes it a great partner with a zesty, look-at-me cocktail sauce. However, we challenge you to think about this differently by adding the flavor directly to the shrimp so it can stand alone, while still pairing well with its iconic dipping partner.
Giving shrimp a smoky upgrade on the grill before coupling it with a super basic, ketchup-based Red's cocktail sauce is a combination that highlights the flavor of barbecued shrimp while shifting the emphasis away from the complexity of the cocktail sauce. Then again, you can elevate the flavor of the shrimp and still partner it with a bold cocktail sauce. In addition to simply adding flavor and improving the visual appeal of the shrimp, adding barbecue sauce during the grilling process allows you to curate the taste profile you prefer. Since each barbecue sauce is different, you can shine the spotlight on sweet, tangy, or fiery aspects of your favorite sauce to elevate the flavor of the shrimp.
Sauce up the sauce
Traditional cocktail sauce usually has a handful of ingredients that culminate in a tangy finish. Cooks typically start with a base of ketchup or a slightly zestier chili sauce. To that, a tart edge comes from citrus, such as lemon zest or juice. Those flavors are then balanced with horseradish, Worcestershire, seasonings, and/or hot sauce. Of course, there's another option to consider in the mix: barbecue sauce.
The perfect cocktail sauce is a subjective matter. Some enjoy a bit of tang, while others look for a savory punch. Think of it as the difference between dipping your shrimp in ketchup or barbecue sauce. Which would you prefer? If it's the latter, consider swapping out some ketchup or chili sauce from your favorite recipe in favor of barbecue sauce. As we mentioned above, barbecue sauce holds a magical ability to transform a dish in different ways depending on the flavor profile you choose, and cocktail sauce is no exception. You can whip up an easy homemade barbecue sauce or rely on your favorite store brand. Either way, elevate your shrimp cocktail with an addition that brings out bold, smoky flavors or enhances sweetness. Whatever you decide, one thing is certain: That union between shrimp and barbecue isn't going anywhere, so use it to curate a shrimp cocktail that just might become your signature dish.