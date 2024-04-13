Give Your Basic Shrimp Cocktail An Upgrade With Barbecue Sauce

Not to be confused with a crab cocktail, a shrimp cocktail is a combination of shrimp and cocktail sauce. The shrimp is often poached by boiling it in water with ingredients such as parsley, onion, and lemon. This technique creates a white, fleshy appearance on the shrimp that is a bit unflattering. The flavor is often somewhat bland, too. This unassuming nature is what makes it a great partner with a zesty, look-at-me cocktail sauce. However, we challenge you to think about this differently by adding the flavor directly to the shrimp so it can stand alone, while still pairing well with its iconic dipping partner.

Giving shrimp a smoky upgrade on the grill before coupling it with a super basic, ketchup-based Red's cocktail sauce is a combination that highlights the flavor of barbecued shrimp while shifting the emphasis away from the complexity of the cocktail sauce. Then again, you can elevate the flavor of the shrimp and still partner it with a bold cocktail sauce. In addition to simply adding flavor and improving the visual appeal of the shrimp, adding barbecue sauce during the grilling process allows you to curate the taste profile you prefer. Since each barbecue sauce is different, you can shine the spotlight on sweet, tangy, or fiery aspects of your favorite sauce to elevate the flavor of the shrimp.