What Makes Seedless Lemons Different From Regular Ones?

Despite being a relatively recent standard in grocery store aisles, the seedless lemon has been around for quite some time. Millenia ago, two wild citrus fruits cross-pollinated, and after some human intervention, two varieties of lemon emerged: Eureka and Lisbon. These two fruits are still standard in the lemon world and have remarkably similar genetic profiles. It's common knowledge that many vegetables and fruits used to look different, but the lemon doesn't have the same history of genetic diversity.

This makes breeding new lemon varieties a difficult task — and, as you probably know, most plants reproduce by seeds and are therefore supposed to produce them. So, when you see a seedless variety of a lemon or any other fruit, it's either the result of a genetic mutation or it has been altered by everything from grafting to gamma radiation to stop producing seeds. But when you see these two types of lemon sitting next to one another, you probably won't be able to find the difference.

Discerning between the fruit if it isn't in a conveniently labeled bag is a more scientific process. For starters, pectin, a chemical that serves as a natural thickener when used in dishes like homemade jam, can be found in the parts of the lemon that are generally overlooked — its peel, core, and seeds. Seedless lemons have less pectin, so you should opt for the seeded variety when you're making jam or jelly. While the two types taste identical, some have found that seedless varieties do contain more juice.