The Texture To Look For When Choosing The Best Grits

People have been enjoying what we call grits for centuries. Native Americans first served this porridge-like dish, which later became a staple of Southern cuisine. The dish's creamy softness pairs beautifully with well-seasoned proteins, such as that classic coupling of shrimp and grits. And this stovetop version of a warm hug is pretty simple to make. It all starts with ground corn that is cooked with water or milk, some butter, and salt and pepper.

The pathway to grits nirvana, however, is not always easy. Like many beloved foods, people have some strong opinions on the right way and the wrong way to make grits. But one thing most cooks agree on is the style of corn to use. In the grocery store, walk right by those powdery kinds of grits and pick up some that have been stone-ground instead. To make good grits, you need coarse little pieces of corn that won't completely turn to goo when you cook them.