The Main Differences Between Fava Beans And Peas

While you can consume most of the many different varieties of peas along with their pods, you can only eat fava bean pods when the plant is very young, as the shell becomes extra fibrous and tough over time. This usually makes fava beans much more expensive than peas, too, as their tough shells and skins create a much more labor-intensive harvesting process.

Finally, another big difference between peas and fava beans is how different the preparation process is between the legumes. When it comes to peas, the process is as easy as shelling them from the pod and heating them with your cooking appliance of choice. If you prefer to use the pod, the process is even easier, as you can simply wash and throw them in your dish whole.

With fava beans, however, the process is a little more involved. First, you must extract the beans from the pod, which is easier said than done, considering the tough casings. Next, you blanch them to release their hidden flavors. Then, either peel the skins off or leave them on for some added flavor. To peel or not to peel is a hotly debated topic, as some parts of the bean's skins are bitter, while others are more flavorful. At the end of the day, it's your kitchen, so the choice is entirely yours.