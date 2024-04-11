The Discontinued McDonald's Meal That Came With Money In Every Box

If you had a choice between plastic Happy Meal toys and cold, hard cash, is it even a question which one you would choose? In the late '80s, McDonald's gave away real money with certain boxes of McNuggets. Okay, so the fast food chain didn't exactly hand out stacks of dollar bills but there was a brief promotion of a special McNugget box where customers did receive real money... just not money that could be used in the United States.

One of the 1980s-era McDonald's items you may have forgotten about was the Chicken McNuggets Fiesta promotion. This campaign promised fans a real collectible coin from one of six different Latin American countries. Not all fast food promotions work out well for the company or the customers. However, those who remember the Chicken McNugget Fiesta recall it with fondness thanks to its unique offering of spicy dipping sauces and collectible coins. While you may not have been able to spend the coin on much without checking its conversion rates, the giveaway still technically put a little extra change in your pocket.