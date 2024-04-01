How Ina Garten Puts Her Signature Twist On Classic Icebox Cake

There are a few tips you can use to make the absolute best icebox cake. The cookie base of your icebox cake is essential, and your cookies need to be tender for the best results. Before you make your cake, dip store-bought cookies or non-sugar wafers in milk to see if they become soft. If they don't, opt for cookies or wafers that soften in milk for your cake. If your cookies aren't very sweet, add sugar to the cream. If your cookies are really sweet, you may want to use less sugar. Making an icebox cake for family or friends? Use a springform pan to contain your icebox cake that will show off each delicious layer when you take off the removable outside ring. It'll look appetizing when your family and friends see it.

Give your icebox cake notes of honey, cinnamon, and a sour-sweet flavor by making a tart cherry icebox cake with layers of tart cherries, icing, and graham crackers. If you'd love a cookies 'n' cream flavor and a sweet, cooling sensation in your icebox cake, spray a mound of minty whipped cream over Oreo cookies to make a mint chocolate icebox cake. For a fun, frozen take on icebox cake, throw some dried fruit and nuts into your mixture to make an icebox fruit cake. And if you've got a nostalgic sweet tooth, you can also make some deliciously old-fashioned icebox cakes.