Do Yourself A Favor And Avoid Walmart's Wild-Caught Frozen Salmon

Walmart is known for offering grocery staples and a variety of other items at discount prices and, with a network of more than 4,600 stores across the United States, it's easy to see why the company tops the National Retail Federation's 2023 list of top 100 retailers. But if you're looking to stock up on seafood, do yourself a favor and avoid Walmart's wild-caught frozen salmon.

There are a few reasons to keep the store's Great Value Wild-Caught Pink Salmon Skin-on Fillets off your shopping list, first of which being they're not good. At least not according to reviews of the product. The reviews, which average 2.3 out of five stars as of this writing, commonly cite the fish as being "mushy" with a "terrible" and "disgusting" smell and taste. "Very low quality. I'm not even convinced this is an actual fish," one customer wrote.

Customers also complained that the salmon pieces look nothing like the image on the front of the bag and are incredibly waterlogged. This repeated charge is likely due to the sodium tripolyphosphate that's listed as an ingredient. This additive helps food retain moisture but should be avoided, as it ends up diluting the flavor and texture of the fish, leaving a mushy mess behind.