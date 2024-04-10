How Raw Vegetables Can Totally Ruin Your Ravioli Filling

Ravioli can be a joy to make, not to mention a great chance to get creative with your favorite ingredients. You can even use up veggies you have lingering in the crisper to create a dish like homemade ravioli with ricotta cheese and spinach filling. But one tip to help you avoid a major stuffed pasta pitfall is to never fill your ravioli with raw vegetables.

Vegetables like tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, zucchini, cauliflower, eggplant – and many others commonly used as ravioli filling — have a super high water content. Too much moisture in the filling can ruin your ravioli, as it can cause your pasta to leak during the boiling process or even fall apart in the water. While your filling may feel securely tucked into your pasta when you prepare it, the raw vegetables inside will begin to release moisture during cooking.

This is where pre-cooking the vegetable filling ingredients comes in handy to help eliminate some of that moisture. If you want to make your truly authentic ravioli bursting with the tasty flavors of your favorite veggies, the simple fix is to take one extra step and roast, sweat, sauté, or otherwise cook them down first.