Upgrade Burgers With A Leftover Ingredient You'd Normally Toss

While frying your burgers in bacon fat can certainly get you a pop of smoky, rich flavor, you can also achieve tasty results by tossing it into your patty mixture. Introducing leftover bacon grease to your burger mix means that you're adding in extra fat. The higher fat content will help to create a juicy, moist hamburger and prevent the patty from getting too dry. This can be particularly helpful if you're making turkey burgers, which are leaner and tend to be on the dry side.

At the same time, the fat adds saltiness that enhances the flavors of ingredients like sauces, cheese, and the patty itself. And, it introduces umami (which is different from saltiness) adding a unique savory taste that works perfectly with the hearty burger mix. Finally, its smokiness can ramp up this flavor that comes from cooking patties on the grill.

Of course, it is important not to go overboard with the bacon fat. Adding too much can lead to a burger that feels heavy and greasy or has overpowering flavors. Just a tablespoon of leftover bacon grease per pound of meat can help ramp up the juiciness of your burgers. So next time you make bacon, don't toss that leftover grease.