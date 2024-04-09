The Easy Request For Better-Tasting Iced Drinks At Starbucks

One of the main reasons for shaking iced drinks at Starbucks is to incorporate the ingredients better. In many Starbucks iced drinks, the powders and other mix-ins that are used are heavier than the water or other liquid in them.

When you stir the drink rather than shake it, this runs the risk of the add-ins sinking to the bottom or floating on the top of your beverage. What that means is that some sips could contain just milk or coffee, or have too much of the powder, syrup, or other add-ins, leading to an inconsistent drink. On the other hand, by shaking the drink, although it's just for a few seconds, the ingredients will be incorporated more consistently. This leads to every sip being delicious.

Another way to get consistent beverages is to ask your barista to blend the drink, too. However, make sure you specify to add the ice after blending, or you'll wind up with something more like a frappuccino as opposed to a smooth, liquid beverage.