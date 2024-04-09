What The 100-Point Wine Scoring System Actually Means

The present state of the 100-point wine scoring scale is a far cry from what Robert Parker intended. When he started putting a number on wines, he also reinvigorated the art of wine reviewing. While most reviews gave general descriptions of a wine that centered around intangible qualities like its personality, Parker made specific reference to the fruits that went into a bottle of wine, even going so far as to pick out which particular breeds of fruit were mimicked by its flavor.

It should be noted that the 100-point scoring system that wine is subjected to today, while it was invented by Parker, is different from what he had imagined. Fewer wines fall below a score of 80 than ever before, but under Parker's original plan, wines of mid-level quality would be categorized in the 70s, and a bottle that earned a score above 90 was exceptional. While this scoring system can provide a useful shortcut for finding great wine, you should be aware of how scores have inflated over time, and make sure to look past the number and familiarize yourself with a wine's flavor before you buy a bottle. You also need to note that the wine community is not unanimously in support of Parker's work. In the 2013 film "Escaping Robert Parker," winemakers on both sides of the spectrum – both for and against the scoring system — debate the merits of this more modern facet of wine writing.