The Simple Slicing Tip To Cook Your Meals In Record Time

Cooking can be a joyful process for some people who appreciate having the kind of project that can take up a whole day. Prep time can feel like a meditation, and the smells that fill the kitchen over a few hours are the stuff of memories. It can even be a fun, shared activity between friends or with kids learning how to create their favorite meals for the family.

That being said, there are also occasions when you don't have much free time to prepare your meal. So, whenever you need to get dinner (or any meal) ready in short order, here's a simple tip to help you make it happen. Slicing your food thinly — be it vegetables like carrots and potatoes or proteins like chicken, beef, pork, or fish — will ensure that you can speed up your cooking process considerably. Thanks to some scientific principles (and a little bit of heat), these smaller bites of food will be ready to go fast, helping you get your meal on the table before you know it.