The Difference Between Green And Jerusalem Artichokes

The food world is filled with misnomers — things whose names don't necessarily align with their composition. (We can't be the only ones who grew up thinking Welsh rabbit contained actual rabbit meat, only to learn well into adulthood that it's a vegetarian dish made of cheese and bread.) To that end, Jerusalem artichokes, also known as sunroot or sunchokes, have a misleading name. Not only do they lack ties to Jerusalem, but unlike the vegetable you think of when you hear the word "artichoke," with its pinecone shape and rosette of pointed leaves, Jerusalem artichokes resemble stocky turnips or ginger root. In fact, the two vegetables are only loosely related.

While both plants belong to the Asteraceae family, their appearance and origins are vastly different. Green artichokes are the buds of thistle plants, harvested in the spring before they sprout large purple flowers, while Jerusalem artichokes are knobby root vegetables more closely related to sunflowers, pulled from the ground in the winter months. Their main commonality? They're both delicious.