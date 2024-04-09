The Common Spraying Mistake That's Ruining Your Brisket

There is a long-standing debate about whether or not you should spray your brisket while it cooks. A drawback of spraying your brisket is the precision you have to employ while spraying your meat to avoid the fat. This may be especially encumbering since you'll be returning to your brisket to spray the meat again and again for many hours. While some don't think you need to spritz your brisket, there are other benefits to spraying brisket beyond keeping your meat moist and juicy.

Spraying your brisket can give it a smoother texture for more enjoyable bites. The liquid from your spray helps keep the meat's bark from overcooking and becoming charred, so it remains perfectly crisp as it cooks. When you bite into your brisket, you'll have the perfect textural balance of crunchy bark and tender meat.

One of the most delicious reasons for smoking brisket is to get smoke-flavored meat, and spraying it as it cooks helps to amplify that smoky taste. The sprayed liquid on the meat sucks in smoke, allowing the vapor to penetrate the brisket and impart that delicious smoky flavor. Considering this, you may want to spray your brisket, especially if you plan to make smoked Texas BBQ brisket.