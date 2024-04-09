Level Up Your Deviled Eggs Game With One Spicy Ingredient

Deviled eggs are great party snacks that typically offer a delicious combination of creamy, salty, and slightly tangy flavors. If you love the light kick that the mustard gives your deviled eggs, you might want to try ramping up the heat even more by adding a new kind of spice into the yolk mixture – harissa.

If you're not familiar, harissa is a type of chili paste that hails from North Africa. This condiment contains not only dried and fresh chili peppers that give it a hearty bit of fire but also several spices, such as caraway, coriander, and cumin seeds, that contribute to its unique flavor. Harissa paste typically tastes spicy, smoky, and sweet, making it a versatile ingredient in the kitchen.

The fiery, smoky, and sweet elements combine to put a new spin on deviled eggs when you use harissa. Plus, the paste turns the yolk mixture into a deep orange color, which offers a new look to classic deviled eggs.