Wasabi Is The Secret Ingredient For Deviled Eggs With An Extra Kick
Classic deviled eggs are a well-known party snack, thanks to their small, grabbable size and creamy, savory flavor. A traditional deviled egg filling is pretty easy to make, too, consisting mainly of egg yolk, mustard, and mayonnaise, along with seasonings such as a dash of paprika.
Now, while this standard version of the recipe is delicious, you can also have a bit of fun and branch out into different varieties of deviled eggs. For those who love spicy food, one such twist to try is to add some wasabi to your yolk filling. This ingredient is in the mustard family, giving it a similar flavor profile but with a much stronger bite and almost radish-like flavor to it. The result is that it complements the mustard already in the recipe.
Better yet, adding wasabi to deviled eggs is an easy trick to implement. Plus, once you've mixed it into your filling, there are unique toppings and additional mix-ins to try to give the deviled eggs a whole new flavor profile.
What to know about adding wasabi to deviled eggs
Although adding spicy wasabi to deviled eggs essentially just means stirring the ingredient into the yolk filling, there are a couple of things to be aware of. Firstly, it pays to know what kind you're using. Typically, you can find it in either a paste or a powder form. You can use either one of these to make this snack. If you use a powder, you can mix it with an equal amount of water so that it, too, becomes a paste.
Another thing to think about is how much wasabi you're going to add to your yolk mix. This is going to depend somewhat on personal preference and how high you want your spice level to be. Start with between about 1 and 1 ½ teaspoons of wasabi. You can always adjust and add more if you want a stronger kick, but once you've mixed it into your yolk mixture, you won't be able to take it back out again. That way, you can find the perfect balance for your snack.
Other add-ins and toppings to pair with your wasabi deviled eggs
Half the fun of adding wasabi to your deviled egg yolk mixture is that it introduces new tasting notes that pair well with other ingrdients to stir in. One example is that you can give it a tart, sour taste by mixing in some rice wine vinegar. Or, add some salty umami notes by adding a dash of soy sauce, which is commonly paired with wasabi when eating sushi. You could also stir in some complementary spices, such as star anise or a bit of fresh ginger.
It's not just about what you add to the yolk mixture, either. You can also give your deviled eggs a unique flavor profile with toppings. This snack is traditionally topped with a dusting of paprika, but you could instead keep up with the Asian-inspired theme by topping it with sesame seeds. Or, lay a small slice of pickled ginger over the top. Another option could be to garnish them with some chopped chives or a dot of sriracha. Whichever option you choose, there are plenty of different ways to elevate your deviled eggs and create a tasty and delicious meal.