Wasabi Is The Secret Ingredient For Deviled Eggs With An Extra Kick

Classic deviled eggs are a well-known party snack, thanks to their small, grabbable size and creamy, savory flavor. A traditional deviled egg filling is pretty easy to make, too, consisting mainly of egg yolk, mustard, and mayonnaise, along with seasonings such as a dash of paprika.

Now, while this standard version of the recipe is delicious, you can also have a bit of fun and branch out into different varieties of deviled eggs. For those who love spicy food, one such twist to try is to add some wasabi to your yolk filling. This ingredient is in the mustard family, giving it a similar flavor profile but with a much stronger bite and almost radish-like flavor to it. The result is that it complements the mustard already in the recipe.

Better yet, adding wasabi to deviled eggs is an easy trick to implement. Plus, once you've mixed it into your filling, there are unique toppings and additional mix-ins to try to give the deviled eggs a whole new flavor profile.