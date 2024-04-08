Stuffed Peppers Falling Over? Break Out The Muffin Tin

When it comes to versatile ingredients, bell peppers are an exceptional example. They can add a touch of natural sweetness and texture to everything from an easy stir fry to sandwiches and can be served raw and crunchy, sautéed, grilled, roasted, pickled, or marinated and preserved in oil. They add depth to hummus and purées, make a tasty veggie addition to eggs and scrambles, and can be blended into soups. So many cuisines incorporate peppers in different ways, but beyond flavor, they have a unique shape that makes them a functional serving vessel, too.

Stuffed peppers are delicious, not to mention a fun and whimsical way to serve your favorite foods. But making them can sometimes be a bit of a mess as they can fall over during the baking process, spilling all your precious filling all over the place. Fortunately, there's a super-easy trick that will keep your stuffed pepper-making process from becoming a total pain, and all you need is a common kitchen tool: the muffin tin. By placing your stuffed peppers in these individual cavities, you can be sure they'll stay upright even as they cook, so when you open the oven door, you won't find any unpleasant surprises — just little pouches of peppery goodness.