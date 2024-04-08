McDonald's Used To Have A Mascot For Its Iconic Filet-O-Fish Sandwich

The McDonald's menu is full of popular, classic offerings like the Big Mac and its distinctly shaped McNuggets, which keep customers coming back. Even seasonal items like the McRib and Shamrock Shake have earned a massive following over the years, but the fast food brand's mascots may be just as iconic as its menu items, and as identifiable as the chain's golden arches.

McDonald's first mascot was a chef with a hamburger for a head named Speedee, who promised fast service. He was replaced by Ronald McDonald in 1963, who has been the most prominent face of the company ever since. Through the years, the fast food chain has created a ton of characters to promote new arrivals and appeal to new generations of kids. However, not every McDonald's mascot has remained relevant over the course of the brand's nearly 70 years in business. McDonald's characters like CosMc, Mayor McCheese, and Birdie the Early Bird all had their time to shine, but were found to be a bit too niche for a long-lasting fan base. One long lost character in particular was as unique and fishy as the sandwich he represented: Phil A. O'Fish. That's right — the McDonald's Filet-O-Fish sandwich once had an aquatic mascot who encouraged customers to try the fried seafood creation. Sadly, he left the public eye almost as quickly as he arrived, making him possibly one of the most commonly forgotten McDonaldland resident.