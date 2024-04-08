Temperature Can Totally Make Or Break The Beer Brewing Process

You dialed in your homebrew recipe and managed to pull off the sparge and chill the wort without accidentally soaking yourself (or your brewing space). All the hard parts are done, and it's smooth sailing until bottling, right? Not if your fermentation temperatures are off.

Yeast is a living thing; it's what turns wort into beer, and it responds differently to different conditions. When yeast gets too cold, it goes dormant, and fermentation stops. When yeast gets too hot, it creates different flavors, or esters, particularly fruity ones. It can also stop producing ethanol — the alcohol type that's typical in beer — and start producing fusel alcohols like propanol and butanol; these types of alcohol are what give your booze a sharp burn. Off-track fermentation temperatures can have your beer tasting all wrong from unwanted flavors even if your recipe is spot on.

Kara Taylor, the yeast lab manager of White Labs, told the American Homebrewers' Association how different temperatures can produce different flavors in the same recipe: "When it's fermented at a lower temperature, the floral, fruity, spicy character of the saison is lower. When that saison is allowed to ferment higher or at room temperatures, we see a fruity, floral, bubblegum aroma." Depending on what you're going for, temperature can be a flavor tool at times. In a different strain, like an English ale yeast, Taylor says a too-hot fermentation can produce nail polish aromas and flavors. Much less pleasant to drink, and evident of improperly-managed temperatures.