An Expert Weighs In On Which Cocktails Every Home Bartender Should Master

A surefire way to feel like a great host is mixing up drinks for guests without relying on pre-made mixes or canned cocktails. If you're new to the world of bartending or simply looking to master some crowd-pleasing drinks, Rob Krueger is here to help. As a cocktail expert and beverage director at Smith & Mills in Rockefeller Center, Krueger told Daily Meal which essential cocktails every home bartender should master, and which factors to pay special attention to.

Known as an always reliable Italian cocktail among experienced mixologists, Krueger recommends beginning with Negronis, as mastering the drink can impart important cocktail lessons like measuring, straining, and cutting garnishes. Martinis are another good option for home bartending, as they have much to teach a novice home bartender. By mastering the basics of a martini, Krueger explained you'll better understand the importance of "balancing gin and dry vermouth, diluting, and temperature control." He also offered a few more recommendations to expand your cocktail prowess and experiment with a greater selection of ingredients.