An Expert Weighs In On Which Cocktails Every Home Bartender Should Master
A surefire way to feel like a great host is mixing up drinks for guests without relying on pre-made mixes or canned cocktails. If you're new to the world of bartending or simply looking to master some crowd-pleasing drinks, Rob Krueger is here to help. As a cocktail expert and beverage director at Smith & Mills in Rockefeller Center, Krueger told Daily Meal which essential cocktails every home bartender should master, and which factors to pay special attention to.
Known as an always reliable Italian cocktail among experienced mixologists, Krueger recommends beginning with Negronis, as mastering the drink can impart important cocktail lessons like measuring, straining, and cutting garnishes. Martinis are another good option for home bartending, as they have much to teach a novice home bartender. By mastering the basics of a martini, Krueger explained you'll better understand the importance of "balancing gin and dry vermouth, diluting, and temperature control." He also offered a few more recommendations to expand your cocktail prowess and experiment with a greater selection of ingredients.
Classic cocktails to include in your bartending arsenal
For one such option, Rob Krueger proposes taking a trip to Manhattan without leaving your home by creating the cocktail of the same name. One of the great things about Manhattans is that they can easily be amended according to personal preferences. For instance, you can use Scotch in place of rye whiskey. You can also use a combination of sweet and dry vermouth in the drink instead of only incorporating the latter. If you're pondering the best type of glass for a Manhattan (as presentation definitely plays a role in home bartending), rest assured there are many acceptable options.
Like Manhattans, Krueger's next recommendation is also quite amenable to recipe tweaks. He highlights the versatility of the Old Fashioned, stating, "There are dozens of methods and variations. Try them all until you have mastered your style." Possible adaptations to Old Fashioneds include Bourbon & Berries, which trades the simple syrup for a strawberry-vanilla variety, or combining bourbon with mezcal to concoct the Zapatero. The more variations you try, the stronger your home bartending prowess will become.
Mojitos and margaritas for the win
Dubbed "the best drink" by Rob Krueger, mojitos are known for being light and refreshing. For a spicy good time, consider concocting a jalapeño mojito recipe, which offers a bit of heat along with the cool flavors of citrus and mint. This cocktail is an excellent option for beginner bartenders thanks to its simplicity. Just be sure to avoid common blunders when muddling, aka crushing, the ingredients. Lime wedges should be cut relatively small to ensure they can be effectively crushed in the glass and only muddle ingredients in robust glassware to avoid cracking your vessel.
Krueger also revealed, "Any home bartender worth his salt (or no salt)" should know their way around a margarita. Unlike mojitos, margaritas feature the extra steps of shaking and straining. When it comes to shaking, Krueger recommends that you "try to copy someone who does it well, but then watch yourself in the mirror to make sure you look cool." Becoming a seasoned home mixologist takes time, but Krueger's expert tips are sure to get you on the fast track.