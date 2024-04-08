We Tried The Chick-Fil-A Pizza Pie, And It Was Worth The Trip

Before Chick-fil-A was Chick-fil-A, founder S. Truett Cathy worked his culinary magic on a variety of dishes found within the blue-colored menu at his Dwarf Grill in Hapeville, Georgia, and the spirit of that original restaurant is now serving as inspiration for a new concept. While Chick-fil-A is available in most states, their new spin-off, Little Blue Menu, is at only one location in College Park. The menu at Little Blue Menu offers up the usual Chick-fil-A goodies, but also includes unheard-of things within this world like wings, burgers, pastries, and pizzas. Pizzas? Yes, pizzas!

There are more than a handful of pizzas on Little Blue Menu's menu, but one in particular has caught the public's eye, and made their mouths water at just the thought of it — the Chick-fil-A Pizza Pie. The name doesn't say much about it, but imagine Chick-fil-A signature chicken nuggets splayed out on a crust, drizzled with Chick-fil-A sauce as pizza sauce, and topped off with a slice of a pickle. Stuart Tracy, Senior Culinary Lead Developer said in a press release, "We've noticed our customers getting creative with Chick-fil-A ingredients on pizzas at home, so, we've decided to jump on board!" He added, "Your taste buds already know the flavors, so it's love before first bite."

I just happened to be breezing by College Park, Maryland, and was beyond curious to see if it was still love after first bite. This chew and review is based on taste, texture, originality, Chick-fil-A-ity, and overall lovability.