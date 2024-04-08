The Storage Mistake To Blame For Your Spoiled Lettuce

Do you remember a time when you bought a fresh head of lettuce, stored it in your fridge, and found it wilted and spoiled just a few days later? The cause of your confusion and frustration might have been right next to the lettuce itself. If you store these greens near other vegetables and fruits that emit ethylene gas, these troublesome bedfellows will likely cause the whole head to rot.

There are lots of tips to stop wasting lettuce, and one is to keep your lettuce away from fruits and veggies that release ethylene gas. Ethylene is ripening agent that can age (and soon rot) produce well after it's picked, even in the fridge. This natural compound can cause greens like lettuce to rapidly wilt and decay. In contact with ethylene, iceberg lettuce is especially prone to developing those odd rust-colored spots you sometimes see on the leaves.

What are some of the fruits and veggies that shouldn't sit next to your lettuce? Apples, avocados, tomatoes, pears, nectarines, peaches, and ripe bananas are just a start. The best place to store your head of lettuce is in a high humidity crisper drawer in the fridge, away from any other produce.