The Searing Tip To Follow For Perfectly Browned Pork Chops

The strip of fat on the outer edges of pork chops is called the fat cap. And the name is apt: Not only does the fat cap pack lots of flavor when seared, but it also acts as a literal cap to the moisture of the tender, delicate pork meat. If you remove the fat before cooking, that tender flesh could quickly dry out once in contact with a hot pan. The fat is there to help make your pork chops as juicy as possible.

To prop the pork chop up in the pan while searing its side, use bone-in. Lean the pork chops against the side of the pan (or each other) so that the fat cap is in contact with the pan — or hold them up with your tongs. Once the fat's turned brown and crispy, you can lay the chops flat in the pan, making sure they have enough room to evenly brown on all sides.

Start with searing the fat cap of the pork chops so the rendered fat coats the pan in preparation for cooking the meat of the pork so it can absorb all that flavor. Cooking with bone-in pork chops also gives you more time and leeway in the cooking process. The dense bone helps maintain moisture and injects invaluable flavor into the meat itself, but it also slows down the cooking time for the chops.