Green Tea Is The Secret Ingredient For A More Flavorful Stir Fry

These days, cooks are looking to up the flavor of their stir fries. One way to create a more complex stir-fry sauce comes from adding a popular beverage to the mix. It's amazing how well green tea pairs with other common ingredients found in stir fries, such as soy sauce, ginger, and garlic. And it lends a unique flavor to the dish, too. Once you try adding a bit of green tea, you might never make a stir fry without it again.

Using tea in food can be done in several ways, with leaves used to flavor a variety of dishes, from soups, stocks, and sauces to desserts. There are different types of green tea, and each has its own distinctive flavor profile. Green tea can add earthiness to a dish, as well as a grassy quality. Some have a bit of sweetness, while others can be more herbal or floral in taste. Adding green tea to a stir fry could hardly be easier.